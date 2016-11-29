The Ridgefield Press

Police warn residents of lottery scam

The check and letter that a Ridgefield resident received in the mail earlier this week. Police are warning other residents that this is a lottery scam and that the check is worthless.

The Ridgefield Police Department is warning residents about a scam involving a letter and a check from the Multi-State Lottery Association.

Capt. Jeff Kreitz said that the letter requests that the recipient call the listed telephone number and speak with the claims representative.

“The representative would then request that the recipient wire money to cover ‘insurance fees’ for his or her winnings,” Capt. Kreitz said.

Police said the scam intends for the check recipient to lose the money that they wire, and that the check that was sent to them is worthless.

“Remember that if it sounds too good to be true, it is,” Capt. Kreitz said.

According to a press release, a Ridgefield resident brought the lottery scam to the police’s attention. Capt. Kreitz said that the resident did not fall victim to the scam.

