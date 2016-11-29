The Ridgefield Press

Free parking: Holiday season suspends enforcement in Governor, Bailey lots

By The Ridgefield Press on November 29, 2016 in Community, Happenings, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Effective Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, 2017, the Parking Authority will suspend parking enforcement in select two and three hour parking spaces in the Governor Street and Bailey Avenue parking lots.  

“You will know them by the signs — which will be covered in cheerful, holiday-themed burlap bags,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

The bags were decorated by students in Ms. Rachael Penny’s Farmingville School art class.

“The Parking Authority would like to thank the parking lot owners, Ms. Penny and her students, and the Town Highway Department for their help, kindness, and community spirit in making this initiative possible,” Marconi said.  

Related posts:

  1. Workers’ cars are taking up spaces

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Susan Antilla: Journalist and author talks tenacity and following your dreams Next Post Police warn residents of lottery scam
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress