Free parking: Holiday season suspends enforcement in Governor, Bailey lots

Effective Friday, Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, 2017, the Parking Authority will suspend parking enforcement in select two and three hour parking spaces in the Governor Street and Bailey Avenue parking lots.

“You will know them by the signs — which will be covered in cheerful, holiday-themed burlap bags,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

The bags were decorated by students in Ms. Rachael Penny’s Farmingville School art class.

“The Parking Authority would like to thank the parking lot owners, Ms. Penny and her students, and the Town Highway Department for their help, kindness, and community spirit in making this initiative possible,” Marconi said.