School closing? Maybe reorganize first

Closing an elementary school when K-5 enrollment falls below 2,000 students — a benchmark set years ago — doesn’t seem practical as the school system operates today, a demography consultant told the Board of Education two weeks ago. But reorganizing to take advantage of empty seats opening up in the middle schools — by moving fifth graders up, for instance — and changing from six to five elementary buildings looks more like something that could work.

It was part of discussion Monday, Nov. 14, as demography consultants Michael Zuba from Milone & MacBroom and Kemp Morhardt, an architect from the SLAM Collaborative, spoke to the school board in preperation for their major presentation on Nov. 28.

“One of the first components of the capacity study was to test the assumption we could close an elementary school when enrollment dropped below 2,000,” Superintendent of Schools Karen Baldwin said. “You looked at it and found, doing business as we do it today, we could not close an elementary school.”

“It would be very difficult. You need a little more leeway to consolidate,” Zuba said. “We were working under the assumption of no change to the physical buildings and the programs, and the answer is no.”

This raises questions, since the school board voted a few years back to close one of the six elementary buildings when K-5 enrollment fell below 2,000 and a number of related conditions were met. A committee studying the idea estimated there might be savings in the vicinity of $1 million a year from operating with one fewer building.

“Is there a percentage of the K-5 enrollment the board would entertain redistricting, if it meant we could close a school?” Baldwin asked.

Zuba, the demographer, posed another question.

“The way the grades are organized, is that something you feel strongly about?” he asked. “Your space is really in the middle schools, going forward. Do you take advantage of that?”

The demographers used three projection models — high, middle and low.

Under the “high” projections, which the schools have been working with mostly, overall K-12 enrollment is expected to decline 9.7% over the coming decade, from 4,873 in 2017-18 to 4,490 in 2026-27. The low is 4,466 nine years out, in 2025-26.

Elementary enrollment is projected to bottom out and rebound sooner, falling from 1,963 in 2017-18 to a low of 1,861 in 2020-21, and then rising back to 2,040 in 2026-27. The overall K-5 change is a 2.7% increase over the decade, according to the demographers’ model.

The two middle schools’ sixth to eighth grade enrollment is projected to fall 19% over the decade, from 1,199 in 2017-18 to a low of 1,022 in 2025-26, creeping up to 1,032 in 2026-27.

With the enrollment drop largest in the middle schools, there is a possibility to create space in the six elementary schools — possibly allowing one to be closed — by shifting fifth graders from the elementary buildings to the two middle schools, East Ridge and Scotts Ridge, where the enrollment decline is greatest.

Configurations that might be explored include two grade 5-8 middle schools, or a 5-6 school and a 7-8 school, Zuba said.

“I think we want to test both those,” Baldwin said.

Board members asked the superintendent if the idea of moving fifth graders to the middle schools was educationally sound.

“Certainly, a 5-8 middle school model is developmentally and academically potentially very appropriate,” Baldwin said.

Board member Doug Silver suggested that the idea of moving ninth graders down from the high school to empty middle school rooms might offer some educational advantages, though it wouldn’t lead to any building being closed.

Board Chairwoman Frances Walton noted that the K-5 enrollment was projected to bottom out in 2020-21, at 1,861, and then go into the projected rebound back up above 2,000 — for a projected K-5 total of 2,040 in 2026-27.

“We start to uptick again,” she said.

Walton wondered if all the re-organizing is worth it for that small a window?

“That’s going to be a huge amount of destruction to go through for five years,” she said.

Board member David Cordisco thought the board should investigate the potential reorganization.

“I think it’s worth looking at,” he said. “If you can close a school and keep it closed, without having to re-open it, that would make sense.”