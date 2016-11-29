Turn in incandescents for LED lights on Dec. 3

United Illuminating and Eversource to Host Free Holiday Light Bulb Exchange

Save money this holiday season with ENERGY STAR® LED holiday light bulbs

WHAT: Residents of Connecticut are invited to attend the Holiday Light Bulb Exchange and learn how to make their homes more energy efficient during the holiday season. Residents will have the ability to trade in two strands of used incandescent holiday lights, for two free high-efficiency ENERGY STAR-certified light-emitting diodes (LED) C-6 light bulb strands while supplies last. This unique opportunity is offered on a first come, first serve basis. Attendees will also be treated to hot chocolate and cookies as an added holiday touch.

LED light strands use up to 75 percent less electricity, are safer, sturdier and last 10 times longer than traditional incandescent bulbs. Homeowners who make the switch to LED holiday lights will also reduce their energy bills while having a safer, energy-efficient holiday season.

For example, it is estimated that the cost to light a six-foot holiday tree for 12 hours a day for 40 days with incandescent C-9 lights is $10. By switching to LED C-9 lights it will only cost homeowners $0.27. For homeowners who prefer to use incandescent mini-lights, it normally costs $5.36 for 12 hours a day for 40 days, but switching to LED mini-lights will only cost $0.94. Residents can also save on their energy bills by using timers with their lights.

During the event, residents can ask any Energize Connecticut team member for additional information.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Energize Connecticut Center

122 Universal Drive North (Target Plaza)

North Haven, CT

CONTACT: Jordana George, on behalf of UI/Energize Connecticut

203.393.1101 x166, [email protected]