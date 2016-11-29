State warns of alternating one-way traffic on Route 35 Thursday

Work will go on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the state’s Route 35 bridge project by the Fox Hill condominiums, and on Thursday, Dec. 1, drivers can expect lines of waiting traffic at the site, as “alternating one-way traffic” is planned.

The traffic situation on Friday and Saturday should be back to “brief interruptions,” not the long lines for alternating one-way traffic that will delay drivers Thursday.

Ryan Wodjenski of the State Department of Transportation notified the town of the plans by the contractor on the job, Baier Construction, in an email Tuesday morning, Nov. 29.

“Baier expects to be working on Wednesday, Friday, and possible Saturday weather permitting with only brief interruptions to traffic,” he said. “If anything changes I will let you know and if you need anything from me just let me know.”