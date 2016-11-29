Stella Ann Oleksiak, 90, died November 17, 2016 at Spring Arbor West in Hendersonville, NC. She was born on February 10, 1926 in Newark, NJ to the late Joseph and Anna Rosin.

Stella received both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Montclair State University; she was the first in her family to graduate from college. She enjoyed a successful career as a high school teacher with the Livingston NJ public school system, teaching a variety of subjects including English, History & Sociology. She was instrumental in developing the schools independent studies program, and served as a mentor to students in the program. In 1975 she received the Hannah G. Solomon award from the Livingston Division, National Council of Jewish Women, to honor her dedication to teaching and her students. Stella would continue her love of learning and teaching throughout her life.

In 1947 she married Edward S. Oleksiak and together they raised two children, Edward J. Oleksiak and Linda O. Zembron. She spent her retirement years in Normandy Beach, NJ, Estero, FL and Toms River, NJ where she enjoyed competitive tennis, painting, dancing and spending time with family and friends. She moved to Hendersonville, NC in 2009 to be near her son and daughter-in-law who facilitated her care at Lake Pointe Landing and later at Spring Arbor West.

Stella was predeceased by her husband, Edward; her 4 siblings, Peter Rosin, Helen Buddie, Alexandra Hall, Sophie Arnashus; and by her cherished companion John Bass. She is survived by her son E.J. (Carol) Oleksiak of Hendersonville, NC; her grandson Joseph (Elizabeth) Oleksiak and great-grandson Finley of Portland, OR; her granddaughter Katherine Oleksiak Kalama and great-grandson Coda of Waialua, HI; her daughter Linda (John) Zembron of Ridgefield, CT; her grandson John Edward (Lauren) Zembron and great-grandchildren Lily and Jack of Medfield, MA; her granddaughter Anne Zembron of Portland, OR; her sister-in-law Alice Oleksiak and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor West and Four Seasons Compassion for Life for the loving care they provided to Stella.

Services will be held on Wednesday December 7th at 10:00 AM in the Our Lady of Angels Chapel at Immaculate Conception Church, Hendersonville, NC.

The family will gather with friends, in the St. Francis room at the church, immediately following the service.

Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ after the New Year.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Four Seasons Compassion for Life, 581 South Allen Road, Flat Rock, NC 28731 or to the charity of one’s choice.

An online register book is available for family and friends by visiting www.thosshepherd.com. Thos. Shepherd & Son Funeral Directors and Cremation Memorial Center is in charge of the arrangements.