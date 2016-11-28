Ridgefield Bantam A team wins Silver Stick tourney

The Ridgefield Amateur Hockey Association’s Bantam A Lions team has earned a trip out of state.

By winning the New England Region of the recent International Silver Stick Tournament in Bridgeport, the Lions qualified for the 55th Annual Silver Stick Finals, which take place in January in Port Huron, Mich.

In their opening game of the round-robin first round, the Lions traded goals with the Hamden Dragons. With the score tied 5-5 and a little more than three minutes remaining, C.J. Stafford scored his third and fourth goals of the contest to secure a 7-5 victory.

Ridgefield’s next game against the New Jersey Bandits had a decidedly more defensive quality. The Lions had many good shots on net but trailed 2-1 with under two minutes to play, as only Michael Thompson was able to beat the Bandits goalie. William Stewart and Brody Trew then completed a great passing sequence that set up Matthew Ambrosio’s equalizer with seconds to spare. The last-second goal salvaged a 2-2 tie and an important point for Ridgefield in the pool-play standings.

The final game of the first round was against the Westchester Vipers. The Lions came out on fire, scored late in the first period, and never looked back. The defense and both goalies, Caitlin Boudiette and Ryan Maguire, combined for a 5-0 shutout win.

The semifinal featured a match-up with the Greenwich Skate Club. Ridgefield’s Kevin McNicholas scored a power-play goal in the first period and then both teams’ goalies and defenses locked the game down. It was a long stretch of tense hockey until the start of the third period, when Kees van Wees made a nice move at the blue line and scored from his backhand, providing an insurance goal in Ridgefield’s 2-0 victory.

The division championship contest against the Wonderland Wizards matched two teams who were on their games. Not a single puck went uncontested as the intensity was ratcheted higher with every scoreless minute.

In the middle of the second period, van Wees beat the Wizards goalie with a rip off of an offensive zone face-off. The score remained frozen at 1-0 late in the third period when the Lions were called for a penalty, forcing Ridgefield to play shorthanded for the final 90 seconds.

Ridgefield’s four skaters were swarming, making it difficult for Wonderland to pull its goalie for a six-on-four advantage. When the Wizards finally added the extra skater, Stafford gained control of the puck at center ice and fired a shot into an empty net with only seconds left on the clock.

Ridgefield then celebrated its 2-0 victory and the championship around goalie Boudiette, who registered six shutout periods throughout the semis and finals.

“You need every player to play their best to win a tournament like this,” said Ridgefield head coach Michael Schneider. “This was tough competition and you can’t win if you aren’t working together as a team. Every player has a role to play. This team stayed focused, worked hard and executed our game plan and it paid off.”

Notes: The Bantam A team includes players from Ridgefield, Redding, Wilton, Brookfield, Bethel, South Salem, N.Y., and Brewster, N.Y.