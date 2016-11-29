Holiday Stroll pamphlet highlights weekend schedule, sponsors

Whatever weather early December offers, Ridgefield’s annual Holiday Stroll will light up the village business district Friday night, Dec. 2, from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We’ve had every scenario imaginable — rain, snow, wind, bitter cold; we’ve even had 70 degree heat,” said Bill Craig of Craig’s Fine Jewelry, a founder of the Downtown Ridgefield merchants association that sponsors the 17-year-old event.

“The Holiday Stroll goes on regardless of the weather,” he added. “There is no rain date.”

The traditional horse-drawn carriage rides will be back, carrying residents and visitors alike from the Ridgefield Library to the Ridgefield Community Center and giving them a full Main Street experience.

Also returning are the strolling carolers, the world-famous ice sculpting event on the green outside Prime Burger and postcards for the troops — all taking place Friday night.

“Friday night is still the biggest, but we’re trying to make Saturday bigger,” said Kathy Graham of Fairfield County Bank, who organizes the event every year.

The Saturday festivities begin with “A Pancake Breakfast at Santa’s Workshop” from 8 a.m. to noon at the Ridgefield Boys and Girls Club.

While the Stroll is entirely free, breakfast with Santa does come at a cost — $8 per adult, $6 per child ($30 max per family); $10 per child (grades 4-8) for drop-off —tickets can be purchased in advance at the club all morning long or by calling 203-438-8821.

The fun-filled event includes holiday games, arts and crafts, letters to santa, Amber Alert registration (by the Ridgefield Rotary), Christmas wish lists, holiday cookie decorating, and photos with Santa.

Back up Main Street, there will be no shortage of activities Saturday as singing toy soldiers will invade the village area and kids will have the opportunity to take pictures with Olaf and Anna from the movie “Frozen.”

“We had them come last year and they were very popular,” said Graham of the Disney characters.

“The toy soldiers are also very popular,” she said. “We see a lot of families take photos with them and use that as their holiday card picture, and that’s because they’re so festive-looking. They really do look incredible.”

Graham said that people call her up in the spring and ask about the stroll so they can plan parties, or schedule a business event.

“People fly in for it,” said Craig.

“There are people who book flights way in advance,” said Graham. “I think that shows that people really do know about it and make it a priority among all the other things going on this time of year.”

And the reason why they go out of their way to experience Ridgefield’s historic Main Street?

“It can be a family night or a date night,” Graham said. “It works for all groups looking to kick-off the holiday season.”

While the horse-drawn carriage rides are the biggest draw every year, Graham said world-famous ice sculptor Bill Covtiz always bring a huge crowd.

“I hope it gets colder so the ice doesn’t melt this year,” said Craig with a laugh.

This year, there will be a magic show with local magician Tom Pische. Graham said she believes it will be held inside Town Hall — another notable quality of the stroll.

“It’s very New England,” she said. “Being able to go into Town Hall and experience something inside there, at this time of year.”

To read more about this year’s Stroll pick up a copy of the Ridgefield Press Thursday.