Second graders deliver Thanksgiving cards to cops

Second grade students from Veterans Park Elementary School surprised Ridgefield police officers working the Thanksgiving Day shift with treats and thank-you cards on Nov. 24.

“Although you’re away from your family today…please know we appreciate you, in so many ways,” one of the cards said. “With hugs and kisses, sweet wishes we bring, until you return home safely…for the ‘real thing.’”

The gift came in a box that students decorated like a turkey, and several paper bags with drawings and the word “thank you” written on them.

“Happy Thanksgiving and we appreciate the kind gesture,” the police department said on its Facebook page.