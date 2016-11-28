The Ridgefield Press

Dems to interview education board candidates Dec. 8

By The Ridgefield Press on November 28, 2016

The Ridgefield Democratic Town Committee will interview candidates who are seeking the committee’s endorsement to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education.

The process is open to Ridgefield residents who are registered Democrats. Interviews will be conducted on Thursday, Dec. 8.  

Requests for consideration and resumes should be submitted to the DTC at [email protected] by Monday, Dec. 5.     

The selection of a new board member will be made by the Board of Education at its next meeting — Monday, Dec. 12.  

An endorsement by the town committee is not a requirement for consideration by the board.

For more information, email Tom Madden at [email protected].

