Jesse Lee’s Living Nativity returns Friday

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church presents its annual Living Nativity on Friday, Dec. 2 during Ridgefield’s Holiday Stroll.

All are invited to the free performances at 7 p.m.

As in 2014 and 2015, this year’s performance will be presented on the front steps of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 351 Main St., to be more convenient to revelers in town for the “Holiday Stroll.”

Members of St. Stephen’s choir will join with Jesse Lee’s in the free 20-minute performance.

Behold Mary and Joseph as they arrive at the stable; angels who bring tidings of great joy; shepherds keeping watch over their flock by night; and three kings bearing gifts as they traverse afar.