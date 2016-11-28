Ridgefield unveils new town website

The town’s website — ridgefieldct.org — has received a facelift for those who have been away during the long weekend and haven’t noticed yet.

In August, the town announced the site was undergoing reconstruction this summer and fall, with a launch scheduled for around Thanksgiving.

According to Andrew Neblett, the town’s Director of Information Technology, the website is tailored to fit the screen it’s being displayed on, and capable of featuring photos, videos, and live-stream broadcasts.

“The new website design will make it easier for visitors who are using their phones to access information,” Neblett said in August. “And it will actually be applicable to all screen sizes, whether it’s someone on their desktop computer or on their tablet.”

He and a team of web developers have revamped a decade’s-old website that “isn’t a shining example” of modern technology, according to the IT director.

“All websites can now be built with a scalable size function that recognizes the device that the user has and adjusts to the screen size,” explained Neblett, who started working here in May 2006 and expects the new website to be launched around Thanksgiving.

And most important, it will run faster, on all devices.

“We want them to be able to look at what they need to look at and be on their way to the next thing,” he said.