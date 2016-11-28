Vincent Liscio, a veteran of the food distribution industry who is also a life coach, has been named to the town Housing Authority.

The Board of Selectmen appointed Liscio, who moved to town in 2015, to the Housing Authority on Nov. 16 after a brief interview.

“It’s a wonderful community. You’ve done a wonderful job,” he told the selectmen. “I’m very happy to have moved here.”

Liscio said he’d previously attended two Housing Authority meetings, met with chairman Bob Hebert — who is also on the Board of Selectmen — and had a tour of the authority’s properties, the senior citizen housing at Ballard Green and on Prospect Ridge.

“I feel I could contribute to maintaining and advancing the Housing Authority mission statement of ‘developing and managing public housing facilities for seniors in Ridgefield,’” he wrote in a letter to the board.

Liscio came to Ridgefield from Somers, N.Y., where he told the selectmen he’d raised three daughters.

His résumé shows more than 40 years of experience in the food industry as a distributor for Arnold Bakeries, an independent distributor for Coca-Cola, an independent bakery distribution wholesaler, a bakery distribution consultant, and a partner in a wine education website, Conscious Wine LLC, and for the last two years as a life coach specializing in career and personal transitions.