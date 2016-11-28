HAN Network’s 2016 broadcast of the Turkey Bowl between No. 1 Darien and No. 2 New Canaan on Thanksgiving morning increased by 67% compared to live viewership of the 2015 edition of the annual game, according to viewership analytics from YouTube and Google.

This increase in viewership is even greater than the steady 38% increase in all HAN Network viewership this fall season, compared to last fall (August through November), which was the first season of HAN Network broadcasting.

After more than 24,000 people tuned in to watch the 2015 Turkey Bowl, more than 40,000 watched this year’s overtime thriller on their computer, mobile phone app and Frontier’s Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 600/1600-HD), which simulcast the game live on Thursday, Nov. 24. Darien beat archrival New Canaan, 37-34, in overtime after the Rams tied up the Blue Wave with a touchdown in the final seconds of regulation in front of a sold-out crowd of nearly 5,000 people.

The more than 40,000 viewers included over 1,000 downloads of the new HAN Network app for their iPhone or Android phone on Thanksgiving morning. You can use the HAN Network app to watch all of HAN’s live sports, news and entertainment programming live or on-demand for free.

Viewership of this year’s Turkey bowl was up by 81% on mobile devices and up by 638% for those who watched the game on Internet-ready Smart TVs and devices such as Roku, Google Chromecast and AppleTV.

The age-group demographics that saw the biggest increases in viewership were viewers between the ages of 18 and 34.

And while 70% of viewers were in Connecticut, the Turkey Bowl once again went global. According to Google Analytics, people watched the game in all 50 states and in more than 30 other countries. The biggest international viewership came from Canada and the United Kingdom.

Since late August, HAN Network has averaged more than 36,000 viewers each week, enjoying live sports, news, politics, entertainment and more.

Along with increased viewership of all our programing, HAN Network’s advertising also continues to grow. November’s advertising, which included the Turkey Bowl, set a company record.

The HAN Network, founded in August 2015, is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network's broadcasting division streams at least four high school sporting events a week during the school year. This is in addition to daily news, sports, politics and lifestyle studio programs.

