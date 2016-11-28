The Ridgefield Press

Make-A-Wish Connecticut raises over $550,000 at Celebrating Wishes Ball

By HAN Network on November 28, 2016 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People, Regional · 0 Comments

Make-A-Wish Connecticut celebrated 30 years of wishes come true at their annual Celebrating Wishes Ball on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the Greenwich Country Club. The annual dinner, dance and auction raised more than $550,000 this year, which will go towards granting the wishes of Connecticut children with life-threatening medical conditions

In their 30 years of existence, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted more than 2,700 wishes for local children.

John Crowley, a Wish Dad, former National Board Chair and the inspiration for the film Extraordinary Measures, was the special guest of the event and began the evening’s program with a speech about his family’s journey and the impact of a wish. Following his speech, Pam Keough, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Connecticut thanked everyone for coming and helping the event be so successful.

Event emcees Michael Kay of the YES Network and Jodi Applegate introduced nearly a dozen Wish Kids to the 400 guests in attendance. The “Wish Ambassadors” had their wishes granted over the past year and joined guests to share their unique stories throughout the evening.

Two particular Wish Kids were honored at the 30th Anniversary celebration this year: 6-year-old Quinn, who wished to go to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, and 10-year-old Connor, who wished to go on a Mediterranean cruise. Quinn and Connor shared their stories of how their wishes gave them hope, strength and joy to continue to fight their conditions.

The event’s co-chairs Brooke and Nicholas Bohnsack, Gina and John Filippelli, Sharon and David Platter and Julie and John Rivard served as leaders of a team of volunteers.

Members of the honorary event committee are Jodi Applegate, David Cone, Jack Curry, John Flaherty, Michael Kay, Bob Lorenz and Meredith Marakovits.

The Celebrating Wishes Ball was sponsored by Cindy and Rob Citrone, Patricia and Ron Napoli. YES Network, Nestle Waters, WWE, ENCOMPASS, 2(X)ist, Serendipity, HY’s Limousine and Holland & Night.

Honored Wish Recipients Quinn Ostergren & Connor O’Neill

Make-A-Wish Connecticut Committee Chairs Sharon Platter, Brooke Bohnsack, Gina Filippelli and Julie Rivard.

Masters of Ceremonies Michael Kay & Jodi Applegate

Guest Speaker, Wish Dad and inspiration for the film, Extraordinary Measures John Crowley

