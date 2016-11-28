HAN Arts & Leisure with Sally Sanders, Steve Coulter and the “Reel Dad,” Mark Schumann, take a look at movies, the arts and other events going on in Fairfield County, Connecticut — and the surrounding area. Watch this week’s show below:

On Monday, Nov. 28, Sally and Steve talk about some of the biggest recent movie releases — including Manchester by the Sea and Arrival. They discuss reviews, highlights and more.

Later in the show, Connecticut Beardsley Zoo Educator Jim Knox stops by to share what is happening this season at the zoo. While the temperatures are cooler, there is still a lot to see and do.