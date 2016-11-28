The Ridgefield Press

The latest from The Connecticut Beardsley Zoo; big holiday movies, more

By Kate Czaplinski on November 28, 2016 in HAN Live Slider, HAN Network · 0 Comments

HAN Arts & Leisure with Sally Sanders, Steve Coulter and the “Reel Dad,” Mark Schumann, take a look at movies, the arts and other events going on in Fairfield County, Connecticut — and the surrounding area. Watch this week’s show below:

On Monday, Nov. 28, Sally and Steve talk about some of the biggest recent movie releases — including Manchester by the Sea and Arrival. They discuss reviews, highlights and more.

Later in the show, Connecticut Beardsley Zoo Educator Jim Knox stops by to share what is happening this season at the zoo. While the temperatures are cooler, there is still a lot to see and do.

Related posts:

  1. HAN Arts & Leisure: Fall fun at Maritime, famous gourds, undersea movies
  2. HAN Arts & Leisure: Music Theatre of Connecticut, Halloween movies
  3. HAN Arts & Leisure: Election escape, Wicked Ridgefield
  4. HAN Arts & Leisure: Robert Vaughn’s legacy, holiday movie releases, more

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Ridgefield man gets reduced bond for attempted murder Next Post Make-A-Wish Connecticut raises over $550,000 at Celebrating Wishes Ball
About author

Kate Czaplinski


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress