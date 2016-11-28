Ridgefield man gets reduced bond for attempted murder

The 21-year-old Ridgefield man arrested for attempted murder and assault in the first degree Wednesday, Nov. 23, at a Barry Avenue home had been released from a mental hospital in Middletown earlier in the week and had a murder note in his pocket when he beat his mother with a baseball bat, according to court documents.

Griffin Lovallo, 21, appeared in Danbury Superior Court Friday, Nov. 25, and was charged with assault in the first degree, criminal attempt to commit murder and risk of injury to a child.

Ridgefield police did not identify the victim as Lovallo’s mother and the court records redacted her name, but a News Times report said that, in court, Judge Heidi G. Winslow referred to the woman as Lovallo’s mother and ordered him not to seek contact with her.

According to The News Times, Winslow stipulated that Lovallo’s mother could contact him though.

The court’s website says that Lovallo is being held on a $250,000 bond — a lowered amount from the original $1 million bond that the suspect was being held on, police said in a press release Thursday, Nov. 24.

In that same release, police said the victim was taken to Danbury Hospital. She was later released, police said.

According to the court documents, she suffered injuries to her face and a large bump on the forehead.

Major Stephen Brown declined to give more information about the incident.

The redacted court documents did reveal that police arrived at the home at 4:28 p.m and that officers saw Lovallo crying as he walked out of the family’s garage.

His hands were covered in blood and he was screaming “I wanted to kill her,” the documents said.

The suspect complied with police and got on the ground, where he took out the note from his pocket, the documents said.

“I am going to murder (redacted). I do not need psychiatric medication because I am aware of my thought process & planning,” read the handwritten note, which Lovallo signed.

“I will use a baseball bat & repeatedly hit (redacted) in the head until she is unconscious & then I will stab (redacted) multiple times until (redacted) dies. Keep me in prison for 80 years. Keep me in prison for life, but do not give me any psychiatric medication.”

Police searched the home and found the victim in the kitchen, the documents said.

According to the documents, in the kitchen there was an Easton Stealth baseball bat with blood and strands of hair on it.

According to The News Times report, Lovallo’s attorney told the court that the 21-year-old would not be able to post bail.

Per the court’s website, Lovallo is being represented by an unnamed public defender.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, Jan. 4.