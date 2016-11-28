Jingle Bell Run takes place Saturday

The Nichols Improvement Association (NIA) will be hosting the 27th annual NIA Jingle Bell Run on Saturday, Dec. 3. A favorite for area sports enthusiasts, it is a classic 5K race through the heart of Nichols, with one of the best downhill finishes of any race in Fairfield County.

The Nichols community, in its annual kick-off to the holiday season, will welcome several hundred runners from the tri-state area to join them in one of the last major area races of the year.

All levels of runners and walkers are welcome.

Visit the race website, niajinglebellrun.com, both to register and get more information about the race.