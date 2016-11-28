Ridgefield randomly selected for election results audit

Election fever continues.

That was the news out of Hartford last week when Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, joined by fifth grade students from the Glastonbury-East Hartford Elementary Magnet School, announced she was randomly selecting voting precincts to have primary results audited following the Nov. 8 presidential election.

Ridgefield’s Yanity gym and East Ridge Middle School were among 38 polling stations across the state that were selected.

The offices subject to audit are: president, vice president, US Senate, and representative in Congress.

According to state statues, 5% of polling places that use optical scan machines are subject to the audit. Those hand counted ballots will be matched against vote totals from optical scan machines.

“Connecticut should be proud to have some of the most stringent audit laws in the country,”Secretary Merrill said. “In an election year that saw various entities attempt to sow the seeds of doubt in the process, this state can be assured that all possible safeguards are in place to count every vote. Whether it is Election Day Registration, online voter registration or our meticulous audit process, the rights of the voter are our highest priority in Connecticut.”

There were 747 polling places that used optical scan machines on Nov. 8 so the Secretary of the State chose 38 primary, and another 31 alternate locations.

The results of audits will be analyzed by the University of Connecticut, the Secretary of the State’s Office and the State Elections Enforcement Commission, and then be made available to the public.

Connecticut boasts one of the strictest audit statutes in the country and was the first state in New England to require a comprehensive audit of primary results, Merrill said in a release.