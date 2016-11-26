Stripp is winner at Turkey Trot 5K in Ridgefield

After several top-10 finishes, Carter Stripp was finally first across the finish line.

Stripp, a 19-year-old college runner from Williamstown, Mass., was the winner of the 35th annual Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday morning.

Stripp, who has relatives in Ridgefield, had a time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds for the 3.1-mile course.

He was followed by two recent Ridgefield High cross country and track standouts, 18-year-old Ian Mickool and 19-year-old Kristian Sogaard, who finished second and third, respectively, in times of 16:03 and 16:36.

Andrew Deak, 33, of Ottawa, Ontario, placed fourth in 16:51, and Connor Visnic, 15, of Orange, CT., was fifth in 17:02.

In addition to Mickool and Sogaard, three other Ridgefielders finished in the top 10: Jonah Norwitt, 16, was seventh (18:02); Steven Ignatowich, 21, was eighth (18:05); and Joe Qualey, 23, was 10th (18:20).

Jenna Gasparrini, 19, of Ridgefield was the first female finisher in a time of 19:08. Gasparrini placed 17th overall.

Notes: A total of 1,108 runners completed the race, which serves as a fund-raiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield.

Aditi Krishna, 31, of Ottawa, was the second female finisher in a time of 19:37.

Stripp, a sophomore member of the men’s cross country and track teams at Pomona-Pitzer College in Claremont, Calif., was second at last year’s Turkey Trot and also had top-10 finishes in 2013 (third), 2012 (fourth) and 2011 (ninth).

The 2015 winner, Bryan Kovalsky of Ridgefield, did not compete this year. Kovalsky, a former RHS standout, is the current boys cross country and track coach at Ridgefield High, where he is an English teacher.

