Stripp is winner at Turkey Trot 5K in Ridgefield

By Tim Murphy on November 26, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

After several top-10 finishes, Carter Stripp was finally first across the finish line.

Stripp, a 19-year-old college runner from Williamstown, Mass., was the winner of the 35th annual Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club Turkey Trot 5K on Thursday morning.

Stripp, who has relatives in Ridgefield, had a time of 15 minutes, 55 seconds for the 3.1-mile course.

He was followed by two recent Ridgefield High cross country and track standouts, 18-year-old Ian Mickool and 19-year-old Kristian Sogaard, who finished second and third, respectively, in times of 16:03 and 16:36.

Andrew Deak, 33, of Ottawa, Ontario, placed fourth in 16:51, and Connor Visnic, 15, of Orange, CT., was fifth in 17:02.

In addition to Mickool and Sogaard, three other Ridgefielders finished in the top 10: Jonah Norwitt, 16, was seventh (18:02); Steven Ignatowich, 21, was eighth (18:05); and Joe Qualey, 23, was 10th (18:20).

Jenna Gasparrini, 19, of Ridgefield was the first female finisher in a time of 19:08. Gasparrini placed 17th overall.

Notes: A total of 1,108 runners completed the race, which serves as a fund-raiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Ridgefield.

Aditi Krishna, 31, of Ottawa, was the second female finisher in a time of 19:37.

Stripp, a sophomore member of the men’s cross country and track teams at Pomona-Pitzer College in Claremont, Calif., was second at last year’s Turkey Trot and also had top-10 finishes in 2013 (third), 2012 (fourth) and 2011 (ninth).

The 2015 winner, Bryan Kovalsky of Ridgefield, did not compete this year. Kovalsky, a former RHS standout, is the current boys cross country and track coach at Ridgefield High, where he is an English teacher.

For complete results, click here.

Former Ridgefield High cross country/track standout Ian Mickool, a 2016 RHS grad, finished second at the 35th annual Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club Turkey Trot 5K. - Dave Stewart/HAN Network file photo

Former Ridgefield High cross country/track standout Ian Mickool, a 2016 RHS grad, finished second at the 35th annual Ridgefield Boys & Girls Club Turkey Trot 5K. – Dave Stewart/HAN Network file photo

 

 

