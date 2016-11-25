Bruce Allen Jr., 35-year resident

Bruce Buckner Allen Jr., 65, a thirty-five year resident of Ridgefield and husband to Linda V. Allen, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Greenwich, Connecticut in 1951, Buck was the son of the late Bruce B. Allen and Evelyn Endresen Kent, an Eileen Ford model and Vogue cover girl. He was the grandson of Endre Endresen and Mildred Milnes and also grandson of The Honorable Lloyd Willis Allen, a Massachusetts Supreme Court Judge, and Muriel Wingate Allen all from Newton, MA.

Buck was raised in Greenwich and attended Trinity Pawling School Class of 1969 and Gettysburg College Class of 1973. He was also a member of the Mayflower Club, tracing his descendants to Miles Standish.

He was an avid sailor throughout his life and was a one-time member of the Indian Harbor Yacht Club in Greenwich where he cruised and raced in the Bermuda, Block Island, and Vineyard Races.

Buck’s outgoing personality made him a perfect fit for the advertising and sales industry; the bulk of which was divided between the RT Vanderbilt Company in Norwalk, CT and Vitek Research Corporation in Derby, CT.

He made many lifelong friends as his career took him all over the world. He loved coaching his two sons in basketball and soccer and enjoyed fishing in Canada every year with his family. His main passion was golf and as a member of the Hibernians, he shot a hole in one in May 2015 at Hubbard Heights in Stamford, Connecticut.

Buck volunteered in the animal rescue field for many years through Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR). He gave generously to the Ridgefield Library, Founders Hall, Ridgefield Firefighters and several other local organizations.

In addition to his wife of 37 years, Buck is survived by his sons Michael B. Allen and wife Vivian and Tyler T. Allen and wife Katya, a brother Dexter E. Allen and wife, Anne Millard Allen, also nephews Christopher Allen, Nicholas Allen, Thaddeus Ernst and wife Michelin and Alexander Ernst and wife Johanna and Nicholas Ernst and wife Katie.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, November 30, 2016 at 1:00 PM at The Ridgefield Community Center – The Lounsbury House; 316 Main Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Regional Hospice and Home Care of Danbury, CT.

Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.