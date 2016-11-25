Football: Ridgefield to face West Haven in state quarterfinals

After ending the regular season on a five-game winning streak, the Ridgefield High football team will look to keep rolling when the state playoffs begin Tuesday night.
Seeded seventh in Class LL, Ridgefield will play unbeaten second-seed West Haven in a quarterfinal contest Nov. 29 at 6:30 at Ken Strong Stadium in West Haven.
The winner advances to the semifinals against either third-seed Newtown or sixth-seed Shelton on Monday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 at the home of the higher seed.
Ridgefield secured its state playoff berth by beating Danbury, 42-13, in the final game of the regular season on Wednesday night. The Tigers improved their record to 8-2 with the victory and have not lost since a 38-33 setback to Trinity Catholic on Oct. 15.
West Haven capped its perfect 10-0 regular season on Thanksgiving Day, beating Fairfield Prep, 28-21, in West Haven.
Ridgefield missed the state playoffs despite going 7-2 last season. The Tigers finished ninth with a 102.22 point-per-game average. Edging Ridgefield for the eighth and final playoff berth in Class LL was West Haven, which was eighth with a 103.00 point average.
The Tigers’ most recent appearance in the state playoffs came in 2013 when they fell to Southington, 45-0, in the Class LL semifinals.
Notes: The other Class LL quarterfinals match top-seed Darien (10-0) against eighth-seed Greenwich (7-3) and fourth-seed Southington (10-0) against fifth-seed Norwich Free Academy (8-2).
West Haven has played in five state championship games and won four times, with the most recent title coming in 2002. In their most recent finals appearance, the Blue Devils lost to New Britain in the 2003 Class LL championship game.
West Haven lost to top-seed Shelton, 40-20, in the Class LL quarterfinals last year.
Ridgefield has played in two state finals and won them both. The Tigers beat Windsor in the Class L title game in 2002 and Hall-West Hartford in the Class L-II championship contest in 1983.