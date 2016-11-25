William Joyner, Jr., father of resident

William Thomas Joyner, Jr., father of Ridgefielder William H. Joyner, died Nov. 22 in Raleigh, N.C.

Joyner was born in Raleigh on Dec. 13, 1923. He was a graduate of Virginia Episcopal School, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the UNC School of Law, where he edited the Law Review. He practiced law in North Carolina from 1949 to 1980; in his retirement, he enjoyed travel, opera, and politics.

Joyner served as an officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve during World War II. Assigned to the USS LSM-35, he participated in amphibious landings at Lingayen Gulf and Cebu Island as part of the campaign to liberate the Philippine Islands.

He married Marguerite S. Burton in 1954; she predeceased him in December 1991.

Besides his Ridgefield son William H. Joyner, his wife Jackie Sifford, and their daughters Mattie and Caroline, he is survived by Marguerite J. Smith of Pleasant Garden, N.C., her husband Matthew, and their sons Griffin, Ethan, and Levi.