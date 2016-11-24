The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield police arrest man for criminal attempt to commit murder

21-year-old Griffin Lovallo has been held on a $1-million bond for attempting to murder a woman inside a Ridgefield home Wednesday afternoon

By Steve Coulter on November 24, 2016 in Lead News, News, People, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Ridgefield police are currently investigating a domestic violence assault that took place Wednesday afternoon and put an unidentified woman in the hospital with blunt force trauma.

A 21-year-old Ridgefield resident has been arrested for assaulting and attempting to murder a woman in a Ridgefield home around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Ridgefield police said Griffin Lovallo was arrested for assault in the first degree and criminal attempt to commit murder after he physically assaulted the victim, who the police did not identify in a release, and caused her to suffer injuries sustained from blunt force trauma.

Sgt. Stephen Brown said in a release that officers gave the victim medial assistance and she was transported to Danbury Hospital, where she was released later that night.

The department has not released where the incident took place or any additional information about the victim or the assault.

Lovallo was held on a $1-million bond and is scheduled to appear in Danbury Superior Court on Friday, Nov. 25.

 

