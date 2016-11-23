Ridgefield routs Danbury, clinches state berth

In the final game of the regular season, the Ridgefield High football team clinched a berth in the upcoming state playoffs with a perfunctory 42-13 victory over host Danbury on Wednesday night.
The Tigers (8-2), who are assured of one of the eight spots in the Class LL playoffs, will find out their seed and opponent for next Tuesday’s state quarterfinal following games tomorrow.
Ridgefield will go into the post-season as one of the state’s hottest teams after ending the regular season with five straight wins.
Ridgefield put Danbury away with 28 unanswered points in the first half. The Tigers’ went ahead to stay with 5:02 left in the opening quarter as Shane Palmer capped an 83-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.
Quarterback Drew Fowler scored on a three-yard run early in the second quarter and later connected with Palmer for a 62-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 with 1:09 remaining before halftime.
The Tigers then recovered an onside kick at the Danbury 34-yard line, and Fowler hit Matt Lombardo on a 19-yard touchdown pass for a 28-0 lead at the break.
The robust lead allowed Callahan to rest most of his starters during the second half.
Danbury (2-8) took advantage of a Ridgefield fumble to score on a 15-yard pass early in the third period, but the Tigers got those points back when Petros Papadopoulos ran three yards for a touchdown with 4:49 to go in the quarter.
Aidan Spearman’s interception set up back-up quarterback Greg Gatto’s nine-yard scoring pass to Lombardo, extending Ridgefield’s lead to 42-7 going into the final 12 minutes.
The Hatters got the only points of the fourth quarter, scoring on a double reverse with 6:59 left in the game. Danbury failed to convert on a two-point conversion attempt, leaving the score at 42-13.