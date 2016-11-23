The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield routs Danbury, clinches state berth

By Tim Murphy on November 23, 2016 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports · 0 Comments

In the final game of the regular season, the Ridgefield High football team clinched a berth in the upcoming state playoffs with a perfunctory 42-13 victory over host Danbury on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (8-2), who are assured of one of the eight spots in the Class LL playoffs, will find out their seed and opponent for next Tuesday’s state quarterfinal following games tomorrow.

Ridgefield will go into the post-season as one of the state’s hottest teams after ending the regular season with five straight wins.

“We can score — I think we’re the second-highest scoring team in the FCIAC at this point — so that’s pretty good stuff considering the people in our league,” said Ridgefield head coach Kevin Callahan. “More importantly, the defense has gotten better every week. It’s something that we started the year with, it was kind of a work in progress. To their credit they’ve really come together.”
For the Ridgefield players, the state-clinching victory had extra meaning after the team was denied a post-season berth on a tiebreaker in 2015.
 “Last year we got kind of short-changed so it feels good [to make the playoffs],” said Ridgefield senior quarterback Drew Fowler. “It’s win or go home, so every game could be our last game. So you have to leave it all on the field.”

Ridgefield put Danbury away with 28 unanswered points in the first half. The Tigers’ went ahead to stay with 5:02 left in the opening quarter as Shane Palmer capped an 83-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown run.

Quarterback Drew Fowler scored on a three-yard run early in the second quarter and later connected with Palmer for a 62-yard touchdown pass to make it 21-0 with 1:09 remaining before halftime.

The Tigers then recovered an onside kick at the Danbury 34-yard line, and Fowler hit Matt Lombardo on a 19-yard touchdown pass for a 28-0 lead at the break.

The robust lead allowed Callahan to rest most of his starters during the second half.

“Considering we’re going to be playing Tuesday, it was important for us to get them (starters) off the field and keep them healthy,” said Callahan.

Danbury (2-8) took advantage of a Ridgefield fumble to score on a 15-yard pass early in the third period, but the Tigers got those points back when Petros Papadopoulos ran three yards for a touchdown with 4:49 to go in the quarter.

Aidan Spearman’s interception set up back-up quarterback Greg Gatto’s nine-yard scoring pass to Lombardo, extending Ridgefield’s lead to 42-7 going into the final 12 minutes.

The Hatters got the only points of the fourth quarter, scoring on a double reverse with 6:59 left in the game. Danbury failed to convert on a two-point conversion attempt, leaving the score at 42-13.

“We’ve realized our capability,” said Spearman, who finished with two interceptions. “We realized we are a state playoff team and we just have to take advantage of that and go on that motivation.”
Notes: Ridgefield is now sixth in the Class LL playoff point rankings going into Thursday’s games. Four of the five teams ahead of the Tigers play their final regular-season games on Thanksgiving.
For complete Class LL rankings, click here.
Press Sports Reporter Rich Kaufman contributed reporting to this story.

