The undefeated Darien Blue Wave visit Dunning Field to take on the undefeated New Canaan Rams in the annual Turkey Bowl on Thanksgiving morning. You can watch the game live at 10:30 a.m. (pregame coverage begins at 8 a.m.) on Thursday, Nov. 24, (or later on-demand) in the video players below. The game will also be simulcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600) and you can watch it on the HAN Network mobile app.
Before the big game begins, watch the FCIAC Turkey Bowl Tailgate, HAN Network’s pregame show, at 8 a.m., featuring interviews and other features with Frank Granito, Kate Czaplinski, Kevin Coleman and the rest of the HAN crew. You can watch the show in the video player below:
For the third straight year, Darien and New Canaan meet in the Turkey Bowl as the top two teams in Connecticut and the FCIAC. Here’s all you need to know about the big game — whether you’ve got a ticket or plan to watch it live on HAN Network. You can read all about the big game at our Guide to Turkey Bowl 2016.
How to watch
If you aren’t one of the lucky 4,700 people to score a ticket to the game, you can watch all the action live on the HAN Network on Thanksgiving morning. Our coverage begins at 8 a.m. with a special extended Turkey Bowl FCIAC Tailgate program featuring interviews with players, coaches, first selectmen and more leading up to kickoff at 10:30 a.m. There are a few ways to watch HAN Network’s exclusive coverage on Thanksgiving:
Mobile: If you’re going to be traveling on Thanksgiving or in the stands at one of the many other Connecticut Thanksgiving rivalry games, watch the game on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network. Download it here.Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network.
On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of HAN Network’s broadcast on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.
On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.
Broadcast booth: HAN Network Sports Director Frank Granito will lead the call on Thursday. In his first year as the lead voice of HAN Network sports, Frank’s impressive knowledge of Fairfield County sports and his in-depth analysis has helped make HAN Network the leader in live Connecticut sports.
Frank played for New Canaan in the 2008 Turkey Bowl and FCIAC Championship at Boyle Stadium and is a member of the last undefeated New Canaan football team. He’ll be joined by his former teammate Mike DiRocco in the booth and have HAN’s Kevin Coleman on the New Canaan sideline and Darien High School alumnus (and former HAN Radio intern) Alex Hagar on the Darien sideline.