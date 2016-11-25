The Datebook is a guide to Ridgefield events. Email submissions to [email protected] to reach us by Thursday noon to appear in the following week’s calendar. Include a phone number.
November
12th Annual Festive Home Exhibition, Friday, Nov. 25, 11-5 p.m., free, continues Tuesday to Sunday, 11-5 p.m. through Dec. 23, Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, 203-438-8863, rgoa.org
The 39 Steps, Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20/students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
RVNA Free Blood Pressure Clinic, Monday, Nov. 28, 2-3 p.m., Ridgefield Parks and Recreation Center, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 11, Monday, Nov. 28, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Babysitting Certification Course, (three part), Nov. 29, 30, Dec. 1, 3-5:30 p.m., RVNA, 27 Governor Street, $90/person, ridgefieldvna.org, 203-438-5555
December
Seminar on wise aging, Thursday, Dec. 1, 11-1 p.m., Jerome Kerner speaker, Congregation Shir Shalom, bring bag lunch, 203-438-6589, ourshirshalom.org
Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra tryouts, Dec. 1 and 8, Scotts Ridge Middle School, auditions by appointment, violin, bass, trumpet, trombone, timpani; three ensembles for youth in grades 5-12; information, requirements and online registration at wctyo.org
Little Birds Music, (ages 2-5), Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15, 10:30-11:15, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002, ridgefieldlibrary.org
Fashionista Soiree, Molly Ann Tango Foundation, Thursday, Dec. 1, 6 to 10 p.m., Audrey Road on Bailey Avenue
Holiday Stroll, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3, downtown Ridgefield and Ridgefield Library
Holiday Boutique, Friday, Dec. 2, 12-4 and 5-8 p.m. (for Holiday Stroll), Thrift Shop, 15 Catoonah Street, 203-438-3328
The 39 Steps, Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec., 3, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20/students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
Woodcock Nature Center Wreath Decorating, Saturdays, Dec. 3 and 10, noon-4 p.m., all ages, open house, $45/wreath payable at door, groups – arrange in advance, woodcocknaturecenter.org or 203-762-7280
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra Concert, Saturday, Dec. 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield High School, ridgefieldsymphony.org or 203-438-3889
Artists Reception, Sunday, Dec. 4, 3-6 p.m., Keeler Tavern Carriage Barn, 132 Main Street, exhibit will continue from Dec. 6-Dec. 10, from 11-3:30 daily.
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 12, Monday, Dec. 5, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
Christmas Luncheons & Holiday Boutique, Keeler Tavern Museum, luncheons Tuesday Dec. 6-Saturday, Dec. 10, 11:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m., pre-paid reservation $30/person, Holiday Boutique, Tuesday, Dec. 6-Saturday, Dec. 10, 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 11, 1-4 p.m., 203-438-5485 or keelertavernmuseum.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Nutmeg Nibblers, (grades 4 & 5), Thursday, Dec. 8, 4:30-5:30, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002
The 39 Steps, Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10, 8 p.m., doors open at 7, cabaret seating, $24/adults, $20/students, seniors and veterans, Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, reservations at ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org
Santa Fire Truck visits, Saturdays, Dec. 10 and 17, $100/visit includes gift and photo with family, RSVP before Dec. 2 at local1739.org or Tony Cerulli at [email protected]
Community Bible Study: Matthew Ch. 13, Monday, Dec. 12, 7:30-9 p.m., Ridgefield Baptist Church, 203-431-9491, ridgefieldeve.cbsclass.org
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Christmas concert, Friday, Dec.16, 7:30 p.m., First Congregational Church, 203-438-8077
MidDay Home Bible Study movie night, Sunday, Dec. 18, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Bookworms Book Club, (grades 2 & 3), Thursday, Dec. 22, 4:30-5:15, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, ext. 12002
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
January
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Folk singalongs, Sundays, Jan. 22, Feb. 12, March 26 and May 7, 3-4 p.m., Ridgefield Library, [email protected]
MidDay Home Bible Study, movie night, Sunday, Jan. 22, 5:30-7 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768
Taste of Ridgefield, Sunday, Jan. 29, Seatings at 12:30 to 3 and 4 to 6, Ridgefield Community Center, 316 Main Street
MidDay Home Bible Study, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 12-1:30 p.m., 3-4 p.m., 7-8 p.m., Priscilla Black, [email protected], 203-431-9768