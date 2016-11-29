The Ridgefield Press

Camerata d’Amici Christmas concert

By The Ridgefield Press on November 29, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Happenings · 0 Comments

 

Ridgefield choral group Camerata d’Amici is presenting its choral Christmas concert, Angels We Have Heard, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at the South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, in South Salem, N.Y.

Conducted by Kristin Sponheim, the program includes repertoire ranging from early to present day music for the Christmas season. The concert will include traditional carols, with the audience invited to sing along. Tickets are available via check payable to Camerata d’Amici, P.O. Box 74, Ridgefield 06877. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults (or $20 in advance) and $10 for children 12 and under.

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield Next Post Mary Ann Heron, 82
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress