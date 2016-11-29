Camerata d’Amici Christmas concert

Ridgefield choral group Camerata d’Amici is presenting its choral Christmas concert, Angels We Have Heard, on Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m. at the South Salem Presbyterian Church, 111 Spring Street, in South Salem, N.Y.

Conducted by Kristin Sponheim, the program includes repertoire ranging from early to present day music for the Christmas season. The concert will include traditional carols, with the audience invited to sing along. Tickets are available via check payable to Camerata d’Amici, P.O. Box 74, Ridgefield 06877. Tickets at the door are $25 for adults (or $20 in advance) and $10 for children 12 and under.