The Ridgefield Library’s Holistic Health and Wellness series continues on Monday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m., with Letting Go of the Past with Dr. Stacy Raymond, who will discuss two techniques to reduce anxiety and negative emotion.

Inner Balance is a biofeedback app that measures heart rhythms and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing is an energy psychology approach offered by a trained therapist.

Register or call 202-438-2282 for more information.