Child photography

By The Ridgefield Press on November 28, 2016

 

The Magic of Your Children with Photography is a one session workshop available through Ridgefield Continuing Education. Instructor Alison Wachstein will focus on photographs of children, grandchildren and pets. Bring a camera and questions.

Alison Wachstein has been a portrait photographer for more than 30 years. The class meets on Monday, Dec. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m. at East Ridge Middle School. Cost $31 per session. Advance registration required.  Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and over) pay $24. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

