Rotary of Ridgefield will be hosting its 18th annual Taste of Ridgefield at the Ridgefield Community Center on Sunday, Jan. 29, with two sessions, 12:30 to 3 and 4 to 6.

Taste of Ridgefield has had more than 5,600 attendees has donated more than $375, 000 to assist organizations such as Ann’s Place, Danbury Women’s Center, RHS Interact Club and Ridgefield Prevention Council.

More than 30 local restaurants and merchants participated in January’s Taste and more are expected in 2017.