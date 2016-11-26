The Ridgefield Press

By The Ridgefield Press on November 26, 2016

 

Using Social Networks is a two-hour Ridgefield Continuing Education workshop that shows how  Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter work. The class will teach what the sites offer, how to setup accounts, and how to use the features.

The class meets Friday, Dec. 2, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $44.

Instructor Lance Whitney is a writer for CNET and consultant to local companies. Advance registration required at ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.

