The Woodcock Nature Center plans family day wreath decorating on Saturday, Dec. 3 and 10, from noon to 4 at the Ridgefield-Wilton center off Deer Run Road in Wilton.

Natural materials are used to create balsam holiday wreaths; all ages welcome; $45 per wreath payable at the door. Hot cocoa and cookies will be served. Visit woodcocknaturecenter.org or call 203-762-7280 for more information.