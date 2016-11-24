The 39 Steps sure to delight

With its masterful use of space and playful physical comedy, the Ridgefield Theater Barn’s current production of The 39 Steps is sure to delight any audience, regardless of their familiarity with Alfred Hitchcock’s work.

Under the direction of Katherine Ray, 39 Steps excels in its original approach and in its exceptional adaptations, both of which provide an organic connection between the production and its home theater. From deriding quips on the limits of community theater to an imaginative use of the theater’s layout, resources, and audience, Ray’s production is truly memorable in its ability to tactfully incorporate its surrounding while inventively immersing its audience.

Bob Lussier, as Richard Hannay, and Suzanne Powers, as Annabella, Margaret and Pamela, provide a solid foundation for the plot and execution of the production. Both actors are able to embody their roles well, with Lussier making a fantastic show of the flustered, but bold, male protagonist. Powers, in turn, reveals her skill in her various portrayals and range of characters, most noticeably as the naive Margaret.

Nonetheless, the production owes much to Matt Austin, as Clown 1, and Joe Harding, as Clown 2. With extraordinary dedication and zeal, Austin and Harding provide the production with a heartfelt humor that is rarely matched. Harding’s physicality is nothing short of masterful, earning him a close comparison to such actors as Bert Lahr in his comedic stage presence. Austin, in addition, shows his gift in providing a wonderfully broad range of characterizations, plenty of which distinguish themselves for their artfully comic interpretations.

The ability of Austin and Harding to add their own brand of comedy to the original script is as welcome as it is unique, with the talent of Lussier and Powers allowing both to blend together seamlessly into a production all its own.

The 39 Steps has showings Friday and Saturday evenings through Dec. 10 at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees through Dec. 4 at 2 p.m., at the Ridgefield Theater Barn on Halpin Lane.