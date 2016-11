A public accounting firm member of the Ridgefield Chamber of Commerce is merging with another accounting firm. Equale & Cirone LLP of Bethel and Friedberg, Smith & Co. PC of Bridgeport are forming CironeFriedberg LLP.

Anthony W. Cirone Jr. and David M. Zieff will be co-managing partners. Equale & Cirone was established in 1999 and Friedberg, Smith & Co. in 1945. They expect to retain all current staff and will maintain offices in Bethel, Bridgeport, Stamford, and Wilton.