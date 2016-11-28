Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra: Orchestral masterpieces and holiday songs

The opening and closing pieces in the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra’s concert on Saturday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m. are two well-known classics: Vivaldi’s Winter from The Four Seasons and Brahms’ Symphony No. 1. The program also includes Monica Yunus singing two arias from Handel’s Messiah, Adam’s familiar Christmas carol O Holy Night, and Mozart’s Exsultate jubilate. The concert will be conducted by Kevin Fitzgerald.

Vivaldi was a brilliant violinist, and The Four Seasons is his great showpiece for strings. The Winter’s first movement depicts bitter cold via a virtuoso solo violin part of rapid scales and arpeggios. The third movement finale is a tour de force of both solo and ensemble violin playing.

The first Handel aria requires rapid and difficult runs on the word rejoice, and the third movement of the Mozart features a challenging melody on the word alleluia.

The main song of the Brahms fourth movement is suggestive of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. The finale’s conclusion is exalted and triumphant.

There will be a pre-concert talk by Maestro Fitzgerald at 7 p.m. in the auditorium prior to the concert.

The concert is sponsored by Payden & Rygel Investment Management. The orchestra will also be collecting non-perishable food items at the concert for donation to the Ridgefield Food Pantry. Items may be left in the lobby before the concert.

More information may be found at ridgefieldsymphony.org or by calling 203-438-3889.