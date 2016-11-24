Movement classes

Body precision, Pilates, tai chi, and zen flexibility classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education.

Body Precision with Pat Anikewich, meets Tuesdays, Nov. 29; Dec. 6, 13; Jan. 10, 17, 24, and 31 (6 to 7 p.m.; $84).

Pilates/Fab Abs with Frances Goulart meets Wednesdays, Nov. 30; Dec. 7, 14; Jan. 11, 18, 25 and Feb. 1 (6 to 7 p.m.; $84).

Beginning Tai Chi meets Wednesdays, Nov. 30; Dec., 7, 14; Jan. 11, 18 and 25 (6:40 to 7:40 p.m.; $73).

Zen Flexibility meets Thursdays, Dec. 1, 8, 15; Jan. 12, 19, 26, and Feb. 2 (8:30 to 9:30 a.m.; $84). Items needed include comfortable clothing, a towel, water bottle and mat for stretching. Small weights optional for many classes. Cost is $84 (seven sessions). Ridgefield senior, age 62 and over, pay $63. Advance registration is required. Information or registration: ridgefieldschools.org or Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.