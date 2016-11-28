The Ridgefield Press

Free community Narcan training will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Library. Narcan (naloxone) reverses an opioid overdose. The training is appropriate for anyone using opioids, their family and friends, mental health and health professionals, or anyone interested in finding out more about opioid overdose risks and Narcan. Opioids include heroin, and also pain medications such as Oxycontin, Vicodin, Percocet. Free Narcan kits will be dispensed to participants (courtesy of Silver Hill Hospital).  Registration is not required. Information available at [email protected] or 203-431-1893.

