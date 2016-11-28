When kids won’t go, a program for parents

This year’s Parenting the Selfie-generation: Instilling Resilience series continues on Thursday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. with a program, When Kids Won’t Go: Coping With School Avoidance, presented by Dr. Aaron Krasner of Silver Hill Hospital.

The presentation is to help parents understand different types of anxiety, recognize anxiety in children and teens and offer strategies.

Parenting the Selfie Generation is a collaboration of Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTA’s, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe, Fairfield County Bank and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register for this program or for more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.