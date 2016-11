Eastlyn Jensen of Ridgefield will be performing in the upcoming Ballet Etudes Company production of The Nutcracker at the Westport Country Playhouse. Jensen, a student at Ridgefield High School, will be performing alongside two New York City Ballet soloists, Georgina Pazcoguin and Zachary Catazaro.

Performances are Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, at 1 and 4 both days, with tickets available at westportplayhouse.org.