New economy talk

Attending a post-election economic event last week at the Ridgewood Country Club in Danbury, hosted by private wealth management firm Reby Advisors, were, from left, Rosanne Schepis of Reby Advisors, Chip Neumann of Neumann Real Estate and Reby Advisors’ Patrick Doherty. Event speakers Bob Reby and Terry Simpson of BlackRock Investment Institute talked about the possible personal financial and economic ramifications of the new president’s policy.

