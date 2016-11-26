Uy is winner of poster contest

The annual Ridgefield Lions Club Peace Poster Contest, which had 51 posters from sixth to eighth graders of St. Mary’s School, has a winner, Matthew Uy, a sixth grader. Matthew, his parents, his art teacher, Lisa Smith, and Lions professional artist judge Emelie Howard attended the Lions Club November dinner meeting at Bernard’s, where Matthew was presented with a certificate of achievement and a check. His poster now goes on to the district to be judged. All posters were displayed in the Children’s Room of the library the week of Oct. 31.

