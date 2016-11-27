24-hour pantry fights hunger

The Mission Committee of St. Stephen’s Church has opened the Little Pantry at 351 Main Street, just south of the church and along the driveway in front of South Hall. “With most food pantries open limited hours during the day, including the Ridgefield Food Pantry, many of those in need have difficulty getting to them during working hours, ” said Linda Hutchings, a member of the Mission Committee.

The pantry is open 24 hours a day and affords privacy for people obtaining food and other necessities. The pantry has items that cannot be purchased with food stamps, such as toiletries, cleaning supplies and diapers.

The church welcomes donations of items for stocking the pantry, with a request that nothing be in glass containers. Donations may be left inside the entrance area of the church and placed inside a bin labeled “Little Pantry.” It is open between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.