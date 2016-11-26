Planning for the holidays

The library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving but will be open regular hours on Wednesday and also on Saturday and Sunday. Don’t forget also to visit Books on the Common for Library Days, Friday through Sunday of the holiday weekend.

The annual Holiday Stroll organized by the Downtown Ridgefield merchants association will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, with lots of seasonal fun for the whole family. Two longtime favorite activities will return to the library on Friday evening — horse and carriage rides and the Ridgefield Music and Art Center’s RMAC ’n’ Cheese music and food offerings around the firepit. On Saturday, we will host Drop-in Storytime at 10:30 a.m. with a “frozen” theme and music at 1:30 by wind and brass players from the Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra. Stroll on by.

Registration for preschool story times and after-school activities to start in January will begin online Dec. 1.

Now that it is finally beginning to be wintry, we want to remind everyone that the library makes weather-closing decisions independently of the schools or town agencies. You can see the details on our website, ridgefieldlibrary.org

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director of the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.