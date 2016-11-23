Holiday senior lunch

Happy Thanksgiving! Thank you all so much for all of your support this year. We are so grateful to each and every one of you and appreciate all that you do to contribute to our success throughout the year.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here Friday evening immediately following our town’s tree lighting ceremony and we are so excited! Please join us and come and take some holiday photos.

Our last senior lunch of the season is this Monday, Nov. 28, at noon. This holiday-themed lunch will be catered by Two Steps Restaurant. I would like to thank our fabulous volunteer, Catherine Myers, for all of her hard work this year. She has worked tirelessly to plan the perfect holiday luncheon for all and we are so excited to see everyone on Monday!

Next Friday kicks off the Holiday Stroll, and once again we will be a starting point for horse and carriage rides. We are also offering space to any non-profit that would like to set up a table. Please call us to reserve your spot.

The last Ladies Night of the year is on Dec. 8. Enjoy wine, hors d’oeuvres, shopping and some pre-holiday pampering! Elements Massage will be here offering free chair massages and we have a huge variety of vendors for all your holiday needs — LulaRoe, Initials Inc., Lyn Evans, Tundi, Beautycounter, and so much more! Check out our website, lounsburyhouse.org, for information on this and all of our upcoming events.