Thrift Shop: Get ready

Get ready, because here we come. The Thrift Shop is loaded with sales and events over the next two weeks. Our clearance sale begins on Friday with the entire store half-price. You can’t beat our Black Friday deals. On Saturday, everything in the store is $1; on Monday, the price drops to 50 cents; on Tuesday, you can fill a bag for $2; and on Wednesday, you are welcome to take whatever you’d like or need and if possible leave a donation.

After the clearance sale, we prepare for our holiday boutique. The Thrift Shop will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 1. When we reopen on Friday, Dec. 2, get ready to enter a winter wonderland full of holiday decorations and new clothes and household items. You’ll find truly amazing gifts for everyone on your list. We also will be open for the Holiday Stroll that evening.

Happy Thanksgiving to our wonderful donors, customers and volunteers. We are so thankful for your support. Because of you, the Thrift Shop contributes more than $150,000 annually to local non-profit organizations. Keep shopping and dropping off those donations, Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2 at 15 Catoonah Street.