Make your holiday shopping easy. Gift certificates to the Recreation Center make great gifts for people of all ages. They can be applied toward memberships, personal training, frequent fitness cards, or adult and youth courses. They’re guaranteed to be a hit.

Our popular swim lessons start on Jan. 3. Member registration begins at 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, and open registration is available on Monday, Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. All classes are American Red Cross-certified. Offerings include parent and child classes for ages 6 months to 47 months old, preschool aquatics for children ages 4 to 5 years old, and Learn to Swim classes for students ages 6 to adult. Private lessons are also available exclusively to members ages 3 or older.

Your child can try competitive swimming for the first time or get ready for the summer swim team with our in-house swim team. Students ages 7 to 12 practice and refine all four competitive strokes, learn proper starts, turns and dives, improve relay skills, and increase swim endurance. This program runs from Jan. 22 to March 26 and culminates in an intra-squad meet. Tryouts are on Sunday, Jan. 8, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Recreation Center. More information: ridgefieldparksandrec.org or 203-431-2755.