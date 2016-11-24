Old-time tavern Thanksgiving

Before holiday circulars cascading from newspapers, before traditional football games, before Black Friday, a New England Thanksgiving could be sober and spiritual — especially here, at the 19th-Century Resseguie Hotel.

With no fixed date for the holiday, individual state governors issued yearly proclamations, “advising” churches when it should be observed. (In daughter Anna Marie Resseguie’s 1851-67 Journal, Connecticut’s Thanksgiving Day ranged from Nov. 20 to Dec. 4.)

Once the proclamation was read in churches, the flurry of activity began. Although the three-member Resseguie family usually dined alone, young Anna Marie confessed that Thanksgiving preparations left her “very much fatigued” (this tradition remains unchanged).

“Going to meeting” (not “church”) began the day; sermons were often topical or even political in nature, especially during America’s 1861-65 Civil War. When dinner was served at two or three o’clock, turkey was the predictable centerpiece (in 1862, Anna Marie and father Abijah sat down alone and somber to “turkey and Indian pudding”; mother Anna was too ill to eat, and would die less than a month later).

Later, everyone exchanged visits with families, friends and neighbors. Today’s travelers on the interstate or at the airport will testify that this holiday ritual is practiced more faithfully than ever.

Wherever and however you celebrate the day, our best wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving.