Aline Greenberg Lawrence, 96

Aline Greenberg Lawrence passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 23, 2016 at the age of 96. She was a quiet, strong and effective fighter for her family and for what was right.

Aline was born in New York City and also lived in Great Neck, NY where she attended high school. She graduated from New York University in 1940. Her parents, Fred and Eva Greenberg bought property at Roberts Pond in Ridgefield in 1947. They gave a small parcel to Aline and Seth who build their home in 1950. In 1954 the house was featured in Living For Young Homemakers magazine. For many years the family spent weekends and summers in Ridgefield. In 1991 the house on Saw Mill Hill Road became their full-time residence. In 2007 Aline moved to Catoonah Street where she was right in the center of town and ready to greet all visitors and remain involved local activities.

Aline met the love of her life, Seth Lipsky, in summer camp when they were 16 years old. They married at 20 and led a life filled with love, family, friends and more friends, travel and generosity. While Aline and Seth changed their surname to Lawrence, the Greenbergs and Lipskys formed a clan that included both new and old friends going back to childhood.

Aline stood up to authority when she saw the need. When a school threatened to discontinue programs important to her children she went to the principal, bluffing that she knew the editor of the Daily News and would make a public fuss if he did not change his mind. It worked. She led efforts to get the golf club to build a proper locker room for the women members. She helped the Ridgefield Public Library raise a million dollars for their first major expansion. In Florida winters a high point of the year was the annual Planned Parenthood fundraising luncheon. She took her daughter to hear President Bill Clinton at an Emily’s List event. She made phone calls for Democratic presidential candidates, even into her nineties.

At 40 years old Aline went to NYU, her alma mater, and tried to enroll in a Masters Degree program. They said that she was too old to go back to school. For the next ten years she worked at Macy’s hiring seasonal help, in particular, Santa Clauses. By then times had changed and she completed a Masters Degree in teaching English As A Second Language, after which she taught in the CUNY system for some years, enjoying the changing flow of her students who came from many countries – one year Nigeria, the next the Philippines, the next Russia. Aline felt that she learned so much from her students.

Aline was engaged in the life of Ridgefield, CT for over 60 years, but where ever she was, Eastpointe Country Club in Florida or in Forest Hills NYC, she was part of the community and a champion friend-maker.

She is survived by her sister, Adrienne Greenberg Orlan, and her daughters Barbara Lawrence (and husband Allen Laskin) and Lori Lawrence (and husband Don Wixon) and her most treasured granddaughter Eva Kate Wixon. She warmly welcomed her step-family – Amy Laskin and Jamie Smith, Gail and Jared Laskin (now deceased), Audrey and Parker Laskin and followed them even if at a distance.

Funeral services will be held at Congregation Shir Shalom, 46 Peaceable St., Ridgefield, CT on Sunday November 27th at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mapleshade Cemetery, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ridgefield Library: 472 Main Street; Ridgefield, CT 06877.

