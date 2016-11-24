Kids and salt

A new study warns that America’s children consume salt at levels that put them at risk for heart disease later in life. Nearly 90% of American kids consume more than the recommended amount of salt for their age. The study analyzed data from 2011-12 including more than 2,100 children ages 6 to 18 nationwide. The average salt intake was 3,256 milligrams (mg) a day, while the recommended salt intake varies from 1,900 to 2,300 mg a day, depending on age. Almost all Americans consume more salt than is recommended for a healthy diet, but the excess intake of children is particularly concerning. The study found that salt intake was especially high for children in the 14- to 18-year-old age group, averaging 3,565 mg a day. In general, girls consumed less salt than boys, but both groups well exceeded recommended levels.

According to researchers, 10 types of foods accounted for almost half the children’s salt intake: pizza, Mexican mixed dishes, sandwiches including hamburgers, breads, cold cuts, soups, savory snacks, cheese, plain milk, and poultry. With the exception of milk, which naturally contains salt, the remaining nine food categories are those in which salt is added during processing or preparation. Salt is of concern because it can increase blood pressure. Earlier research indicates that one in nine children from 8 to 17 years old already has above-normal blood pressure, increasing their risk of high blood pressure as an adult. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a risk factor for heart disease.

Ideally, salt levels should be reduced across the U.S. food supply. Short of that, the best way to control salt intake is to check nutrition facts on packaging and look for no-salt or low-salt alternatives. Foods with less than 140 mg per serving are considered low in sodium (salt). Furthermore, a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables can help to curb excessive salt consumption.